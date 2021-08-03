ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs while reaching base four times in his season debut, Phil Gosselin had three RBI singles and the Los Angeles Angels won 11-3 at Texas on Tuesday night to end the Rangers’ three-game winning streak.

Jack Mayfield homered for the Angels, who won for only the second time in six games.

Adell had a tiebreaking two-run double in the third inning that made it 3-1 and put the Angels ahead to stay, then added an RBI double in a four-run seventh. The 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft walked in his first at-bat and his third hit was another double in the ninth.

The 21-year-old outfielder, who made his big league debut and exceeded rookie status with 124 at-bats in 38 games last season, started in right field a day after his recall from Triple-A Salt Lake. Adell also had a stolen base.

José Suarez (5-4) struck out six with one walk while allowing three runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Mayfield’s fifth homer — from the No. 9 spot — was a two-run shot with two outs in the sixth for a 6-1 lead to chase Jordan Lyles. Mayfield was the batter right after José Iglesias got thrown out trying to score from first on Brandon Marsh’s double to deep straightaway center field.

Lyles (5-8) struck out six, walked three and gave up nine hits.

Andy Ibañez homered for the last-place Rangers, who missed a chance to match their season high with a fourth consecutive victory. His fourth homer came after Adolis García, their rookie All-Star center fielder, led off the sixth with a double.

García got his second outfield assist of the night when he grabbed the ball after Marsh’s double bounced off the wall, then threw a strike to second baseman Ibañez for the relay home to nab Iglesias.

RANGERS ROOKIE RUN

Texas led 1-0 when Curtis Terry got his first big league RBI with a two-out single in the second that scored fellow rookie DJ Peters from first. Peters had reached when he grounded a checked-swing single to right in his first Rangers at-bat, a day after being claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: All-Star 1B Jared Walsh, who went on the injured list last week with a right intercoastal strain, took about 10 swings in the batting cage Monday with no issues. “The swings with not feeling it at all is a positive sign,” manager Joe Maddon said. Walsh could be activated as early as this weekend.

UP NEXT

Two-way standout Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.07 ERA), the major league home run leader with 37, makes his first pitching start since July 26. The right-handed pitcher and left-handed hitter hasn’t missed a game at DH since since getting hit on the thumb of his pitching hand by a foul ball in the dugout last Wednesday. The AL starting pitcher in the All-Star game is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last three starts with 17 strikeouts and one walk in 20 innings. Rangers lefty Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23) has lost his last seven starts, the longest single-season losing streak in Rangers history.

