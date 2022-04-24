ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jo Adell hit a grand slam, Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 7-6 Sunday despite blowing a six-run, first-inning lead.

Adell greeted reliever Travis Lakins Sr. with his second career slam to make it 6-0 before the Orioles recorded an out. Lakins got the next nine outs without allowing a hit, giving Baltimore an opportunity to rally.

Trey Mancini hit a three-run homer in the third inning and Austin Hays tied it with a two-run homer in the seventh as the Orioles sought their first three-game sweep of the Angels since 2010.

Ohtani led off the bottom half of the inning with a single off Mike Baumann (1-2), who then loaded the bases with a walk and a hit batter. Taylor Ward worked a full count against Félix Bautista before drawing a walk on the ninth pitch of the at-bat.

Austin Warren (2-0) allowed Hays’ tying homer. Jimmy Herget worked a scoreless eighth before Trey Mancini started the ninth with a single. Archie Bradley came on to get a strikeout and a double-play grounder from Ryan Mountcastle to secure his first save with the Angels.

Baltimore starter Chris Ellis faced five batters — walking three, hitting one with a pitch and allowing one hit — before departing with right shoulder discomfort. He was charged with five runs as the Angels scored six times in the first inning for the second time in four games.

Adell drove a down-and-away cutter from Lakins over the wall in right-center for his grand slam. He is 7 for 19 during a five-game hitting streak. The 23-year-old outfielder went 0 for 9 in LA’s season-opening series against Houston but has hits in nine of his last 11 games, including three homers.

BOUNCING BACK

Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a walk after going 0 for 8 with five strikeouts in the first two games against Baltimore. The AL MVP raised his batting average 18 points to .224.

FOR STARTERS

Angels left-hander José Suarez has made three starts and worked 4 1/3 innings in each. He allowed three runs on four hits and struck out six.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: OF Brandon Marsh was scratched with a stomach bug. … 2B David Fletcher (left hip strain) has been medically cleared to return. Fletcher played nine innings Sunday in his third game of a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Begin a three-game series in New York against the Yankees Monday night. RHP Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52 ERA) has given up one earned run in 10 1/3 innings over his last two starts.

Angels: Continue their homestand with four games against Cleveland. RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 4.82 ERA) gets the call Monday night.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports