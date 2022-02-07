WASHINGTON (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat cruised to a 121-100 win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Miami (35-20) won its third straight and improved to 3-2 on a six-game road trip.

Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards (24-29), who lost for the ninth time in 11 games. They are a season-low five games under .500 after opening 10-3.

The difference was 3-pointers. The Heat shot 18 for 32 (56.3%) from long range while the Wizards were just 7 for 31 (22.6%).

Miami, which never trailed, went on a 22-1 run to take a 98-70 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Late in the third, three technical fouls were assessed in just over two minutes. Washington’s Deni Avdija and Montrezl Harrell each received one, along with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

Heat: G Tyler Herro was out with right knee soreness. … Spoelstra is honored to be coaching Team Durant at the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland. “I remember in the beginning of December when we were back in the standings, it seemed like a little bit out of reach, but guys continued to grind,” Spoelstra said. “It’s been a unique season because of all the revolving doors, and I just really commend our group.” … Gabe Vincent had 16 points and Caleb Martin added 15.

Wizards: C Daniel Gafford is in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. … G Bradley Beal missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left wrist. “Hopefully we’ll have something this week,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said.

Heat: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

Wizards: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

