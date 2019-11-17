GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 12 points as Montana State beat Tennessee Tech 52-39 on Sunday in the Spartan Invitational.

Harald Frey had 10 points for Montana State (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win.

Keishawn Davidson scored nine points and Amadou Sylla had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games.

Montana State faces Grand Canyon on the road on Tuesday. Tennessee Tech plays Winthrop on the road on Thursday.

