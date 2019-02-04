MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Andre Adams had 23 points and 14 rebounds, both career highs, Monday night to help Southern Utah beat Idaho 75-64 and snap a three-game losing streak.
Adams, a junior transfer from Arizona State, made all his nine field-goal attempts and hit 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Dre Marin and Harrison Butler had 14 points apiece and Cameron Oluyitan scored 12 for Southern Utah (10-10, 5-6 Big Sky Conference). Butler, a freshman, added eight rebounds and a season-high four steals.
Brandon Better hit a 3-pointer to make it 13-11 and the Thunderbirds led the rest of the way. They took a 44-32 lead into the break and Idaho trailed by at least seven points throughout the second half.
Cameron Tyson led the Vandals with 20 points, including six 3-pointers. Idaho (4-17, 1-9) has lost seven in a row and 13 of 14.
Southern Utah committed a season-low seven turnovers.