OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Andre Adams tied his career best with 18 points and grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to help Southern Utah beat Weber State 90-82 in overtime Saturday night and snap a four-game skid.
Adams, who redshirted last season after transferring from Arizona State, has back-to-back double-doubles — the first two of his career. Cameron Oluyitan and Dre Marin each had 18 points, Brandon Better added 15 and Jacob Calloway scored nine with 10 rebounds for Southern Utah (6-7, 1-3 Big Sky Conference). The Thunderbirds snapped a six-game losing streak against Weber State and beat the Wildcats for just the ninth time in 41 tries.
Jerrick Harding’s 3-pointer gave Weber State (9-6, 3-1) a one-point lead just 29 seconds into overtime but Marin answered with a 3 and then hit two free throws to spark 14-3 run that made it 86-76 when he made two more foul shots with 52 seconds remaining.
Harding led the Wildcats with 27 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- The Huskies know their offense needs to be fixed — but how do they get there?
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to NFC wild-card game vs. Cowboys
- Sebastian Janikowski exits playoff loss to Cowboys after injuring himself on first-half FG attempt
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
Cody John’s 3-pointer gave Weber State a six-point lead with three minutes left in regulation but SUU scored eight of the last 10 points to force OT.