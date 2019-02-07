RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Milan Acquaah scored 23 points, Jeremy Smith and Jordan Heading added 15 points each, California Baptist tied a school record with 18 3-pointers and walloped Chicago State 94-44 Thursday night.
Acquaah scored 20 points by halftime when the Lancers (12-10, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference) drained 11 treys and took a 49-13 lead. California Baptist, playing its inaugural Division I season, squeaked past Chicago State 77-75 with a 3-pointer at the buzzer Jan. 12, the school’s first D-I road win.
Acquaah, Smith and Heading each had four 3-pointers for California Baptist. The Lancers scored 20 points off 12 Chicago State turnovers and dominated the boards 49-28.
Travon Bell scored 14 points with four 3-pointers for Chicago State (3-21, 0-9), which is on a 13-game losing streak. The Cougars are 0-17 on the road.
