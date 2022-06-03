Dallas Wings (6-4, 3-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (9-2, 6-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Dallas Wings.

Las Vegas finished 13-3 at home and 11-4 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Aces shot 47.2% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Dallas finished 7-8 in Western Conference play and 14-18 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Wings averaged 15.2 points off of turnovers, 12.3 second chance points and 29.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.