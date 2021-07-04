LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum had 23 points and passed 1,000 for her career on Sunday, and the Las Vegas Aces set a franchise record for points with an 118-95 win over the Atlanta Dream.

Plum reached the milestone on a 3-pointer that made it 90-77 with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter and added 11 more before the end of the game.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds and Liz Cambage had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (14-4), who maintained at least a share of first place in the WNBA standings.

Dearica Hamby chipped in 18 points, Jackie Young scored 16 and Riquna Williams added 13 for Las Vegas.

Courtney Williams led the Dream (6-11) with 19 points. Cheyenne Parker scored 18 points, and Odyssey Sims had 10 points and 13 assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports