WASHINGTON (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, including four points and two rebounds in the final minute, to help the Las Vegas Aces hold off the Washington Mystics 96-93 on Saturday.

Wilson’s putback with 41 seconds left gave the Aces (7-3) the lead at 92-90. Wilson got a defensive rebound five seconds later and made a pair of free throws with 3 seconds left to cap the scoring.

The Mystics (2-5) scored 13 straight to erase the deficit from Las Vegas’ largest lead, tying it at 90 on Myisha Hines-Allen’s two free throws with a minute left.

Liz Cambage had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Jackie Young scored 22 points and Riquna Williams added 20 for Las Vegas.

Hines-Allen scored 32 points, Ariel Atkins added 29 points and Tina Charles 16 for Washington. The Mystics scored a season-high 57 points in the first half on 56% shooting.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports