MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting, A’ja Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 91-85 on Friday night.

Minnesota took its first lead of the game with 5:54 remaining in the fourth quarter but Las Vegas answered with a 16-6 run. Jackie Young sank a 3-pointer from the corner to extend the Aces’ lead to 89-81 with 1:19 left.

Kelsey Plum had 18 points and 10 assists, Dearica Hamby scored 16 points and Young finished with 10 for Las Vegas (15-5), which has won three straight against the Lynx this season. Gray also had six rebounds and five assists, and Wilson reached 2,500 career points.

Rachel Banham scored 11 of her season-high 24 points in the third quarter for Minnesota (6-15), which plays Las Vegas on Sunday. Moriah Jefferson, coming off a triple-double on Tuesday, scored 20 points and Sylvia Fowles had 12 points and five rebounds.

Banham was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

