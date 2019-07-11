The Atlantic Coast Conference has agreements with 13 bowl games from Boston to San Diego for the 2020-25 seasons.

The ACC announced its bowl partners for the next postseason cycle Thursday and they included a few new additions. The conference will now send a team to the Holiday Bowl in San Diego and a newly created game to be played at Fenway Park in Boston and run by ESPN. The ACC did not renew agreements with the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana, and the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

The conference also has an agreement in which the Gasparilla Bowl in St. Petersburg, Florida, Birmingham Bowl in Alabama and First Responders Bowl in Dallas will collaborate on the selection of one ACC team each season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25