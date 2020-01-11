TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had a season-high 26 points as Oral Roberts beat North Dakota 88-73 on Saturday night.

ORU has won 10 in a row at home dating to last season.

Deondre Burns added 20 points for the Golden Eagles. Burns also had eight assists for the Golden Eagles.

R.J. Fuqua had 13 points for Oral Roberts (9-8, 2-2 Summit League). Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Kienan Walter had 19 points for the Fighting Hawks (8-10, 2-2). Marlon Stewart added 14 points and nine rebounds. De’Sean Allen-Eikens had 10 points.

Oral Roberts matches up against Western Illinois on the road on Thursday. North Dakota takes on South Dakota State on the road on Wednesday.

