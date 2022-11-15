ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Steele’s 15 points helped Abilene Christian defeat McMurry 104-46 on Tuesday night.

Steele was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (2-1). Ali Abdou Dibba shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. Tobias Cameron was 4 of 5 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The War Hawks (0-1) were led by Rob Charles, who recorded 11 points and three steals. CJ LeBlanc added 10 points and two steals for McMurry. In addition, Matt Pena had six points.

Abilene Christian hosts Wright State in its next matchup on Monday.

