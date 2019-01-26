ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Jalone Friday scored 17 points and Abilene Christian claimed sole possession of second place in the Southland Conference by beating Central Arkansas, 79-56 on Saturday.
The Wildcats bounced back from a tough 61-60 loss at Stephen F. Austin that saw the Lumberjacks score eight points in the final :26 to pull out a win that snapped a four-game win streak.
Abilene Christian built a 10-point lead in the first half and pulled away in the second. Four players scored in double digits and 14 players saw playing time.
Jaren Lewis and B.J. Maxwell each added 16 points for the Wildcats (17-4, 6-2), who hit 28 of 60 shots from the field (46.7 percent), including 6 of 20 from long range.
Hayden Koval and DeAndre Jones each scored 13 points for Central Arkansas (10-11, 5-3). The Bears were 15 of 50 from the floor (30 percent), 4 of 20 from distance.