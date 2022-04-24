American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored on a penalty kick in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for six weeks, and Red Bull Salzburg clinched its ninth straight Austrian Bundesliga title with a 5-0 win over visiting Austria Vienna on Sunday.

A 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, Aaronson scored in the 54th minute for his fourth league goal this season and sixth in all competitions. He started and played until the 64th minute in his first appearance since March 13.

Aaronson injured a knee during warmups before a March 20 match and missed the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers.

Noah Okafor scored in the second minute, Karim Adeyemi in the 18th and Luka Sučić in the 28th, and Mohamed Camara converted a penalty kick in the 85th.

Salzburg earned its 16th Austrian league title, opening a 14-point lead over second-place Sturm Graz with four games remaining.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports