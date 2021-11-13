Quarterback Aaron Rodgers received medical clearance to rejoin team activities Saturday with the Green Bay Packers, according to a person familiar with the situation. That cleared the way for him to potentially be activated from the covid-19 reserve list and start Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers’s 10-day isolation from his positive test for the coronavirus expired Saturday. He was back in the Packers’ facility, the league-owned NFL Network reported, for Saturday’s scheduled team meetings and a walk-through practice.

He was eligible to be activated, under the protocols for unvaccinated players developed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association, provided that he was symptom-free and was cleared by doctors. Rodgers’s clearance included a cardiac screening, under the protocols, but a negative coronavirus test was not required.

He is set to return to the Packers’ lineup after missing one game. They lost last Sunday at Kansas City with second-year quarterback Jordan Love filling in for Rodgers, the NFL’s reigning MVP.

“I don’t want to miss any more games,” Rodgers said during a broadcast interview earlier in the week. “It’s hard to watch.”

Rodgers said during his regular appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was “feeling really good” and he believed there was only a “small possibility” that he would not play Sunday.

Advertising

“I’m definitely fortunate to have the type of care that I’ve been able to have,” Rodgers said. “I know it’s special and it’s helped me get through this better. I also know that it hasn’t been like that for everybody.”

Coach Matt LaFleur had said Rodgers would start this game, even without participating in practices throughout his isolation, if he was cleared to return to team activities in time to play. Rodgers was said to have participated remotely in game preparations throughout the week.

The game also will be the return of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. He was activated Friday from the injured reserve list after missing three games following surgery for an injury to the middle finger of his throwing hand.

The NFL said Tuesday it had fined the Packers $300,000 for violations of the coronavirus protocols. Rodgers and Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard were fined $14,650 each for violating the protocols for unvaccinated players. The fines came after a review by the NFL and NFLPA. Rodgers was not suspended and the Packers said they accepted the findings.

Rodgers was told in August he was considered unvaccinated under the protocols after he sought to be classified as the equivalent of vaccinated based on a homeopathic medicine treatment, according to people familiar with the matter.