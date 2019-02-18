RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Heavy rain ensured there were no completed matches Monday at the Rio Open.
Only two matches started but neither got through the first set before the weather set in.
Seventh-seeded Malek Jaziri was trailing Federico Delbonis 5-3 and eighth-seeded Nicolas Jarry was down 4-3 against Roberto Carballes Baena when play was suspended.
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem and defending champion Diego Schwartzman were scheduled to play Tuesday.
