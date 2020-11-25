What are we to make of the Thanksgiving Day schedule?

First off, we get a rare meeting of the Texans and Lions, which wouldn’t draw any headlines had it been played on another day. Sorry, but 3-7 Houston facing 4-6 Detroit just doesn’t whet the appetite.

Next up is Washington at Dallas, a true epic matchup — decades ago. But wait, this is a battle for first place in the NFC East. Sure, we know both teams are 3-7, probably are headed for 10 losses. But it’s for first place.

Sorry, better off heading to the dinner table.

As for the nightcap, well, that’s special — and it has been moved to Sunday. Baltimore at Pittsburgh presents Pro Picks’ favorite NFL rivalry. These games are always intense, slam-bang affairs in the trenches, with plenty of skill to boot.

But the Ravens have had COVID-19 issues on a short week, so the holiday dessert will be served on the weekend.

Of course, we’d watch this game whenever it is played, unlike the other two holiday contests.

KNOCKOUT POOL: Following a dismal week in which we missed on Best Bet, Upset Special and here with the Vikings, for what it’s worth, Pro Picks tries CLEVELAND.

Advertising

___

No. 24 New York Giants (minus 6) at No. 30 Cincinnati

Losing Joe Burrow for the season hurts the Bengals in so many ways. The Giants prosper …

BEST BET: GIANTS, 23-10

No. 13 Arizona (minus 2) at No. 18 New England

A tough week to find a confidence-building upset. We’ll go with the pedestrian Patriots.

UPSET SPECIAL: PATRIOTS, 21-20

No. 19 San Francisco (plus 7) at No. 5 Los Angeles Rams

We thought about this as our Best Bet, but this rivalry is bitter and usually means close games. Or not.

RAMS, 26-15

No. 16 Chicago (plus 7 1-2) at No. 6 (tie) Green Bay

We thought about this as our Best Bet, too, but this rivalry is bitter and usually means close games. Or not.

PACKERS, 25-10

No. 23 Houston (minus 2 1-2) at No. 29 Detroit, Thursday

Pass the indigestion, please.

TEXANS, 24-20

No. 28 Washington (plus 3) at No. 25 Dallas, Thursday

At least this is not the worst NFL presentation on Thanksgiving.

COWBOYS, 26-16

No. 11 Baltimore (plus 4 1-2) at No. 1 Pittsburgh

Many have pointed to this as the unbeaten Steelers’ strongest chance to lose. Not with what the Ravens are going through right now.

Advertising

STEELERS, 27-16

No. 15 Miami (minus 7) at No. 32 New York Jets

Tua, Fitz or Ace Ventura at quarterback, we’ll go with the Dolphins against the winless Jets.

DOLPHINS, 27-13

No. 22 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 5 1-2) at No. 5 Buffalo

This line seems particularly low, even if the Chargers are coming off a victory. The Bills aren’t the Jets, of course.

BILLS, 30-20

No. 6 (tie) Seattle (minus 5) at No. 25 (tie) Philadelphia, Monday night

Never mind what we said about the Eagles having control of the NFC Least.

SEAHAWKS, 27-23

No. 11 (tie) Las Vegas (minus 3) at No. 27 Atlanta

Could this be a letdown game for the Raiders? Guessing not.

RAIDERS, 30-21

No. 2 Kansas City (minus 3½) at No. 10 Tampa Bay

The week’s feature game, and one of the most intriguing all year with Mahomes taking on Brady.

CHIEFS, 30-27

No. 9 Tennessee (plus 4 1-2) at No. 6 (tie) Indianapolis

The winner of this AFC South matchup can pave its path to the playoffs.

Advertising

COLTS, 23-21

No. 3 New Orleans (minus 6) at No. 21 Denver

The Saints have won seven in a row, while the Broncos have been up and down for the past seven — and beyond.

SAINTS, 27-24

No. 14 Cleveland (minus 6½) at No. 31 Jacksonville

Cleveland handles the bad teams, even if it often looks ugly (see Houston, Philadelphia and Dallas wins).

BROWNS, 33-16

No. 20 Carolina (plus 4 1-2) at No. 17 Minnesota

Minnesota really stuck itself with those Vikings horns last week.

VIKINGS, 28-20

___

2020 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 7-7. Against spread: 5-6

Season: Straight up: 105-55-1. Against spread: 80-69-4

Best Bet: Straight up: 9-2. Against spread: 7-4

Upset Special: Straight up: 4-7. Against spread: 4-5-2

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL