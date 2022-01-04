PGA TOUR

SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

Site: Kapalua, Hawaii

Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua. Yardage: 7,596. Par: 73.

Prize money: $8.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.476 million.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Harris English.

FedEx Cup leader: Talor Gooch.

Last tournament: Talor Gooch won the RSM Classic.

Notes: Phil Mickelson is playing for the first time since 2001. By winning $8 million from the Player Impact Program, he must add one new event to his schedule, and Lefty chose this one. … The 39 players are the most for a winners-only field. There were 42 players at Kapalua last year, but that included PGA Tour winners and anyone who reached the Tour Championship. The one-time change was due to the pandemic-shortened season. … Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is skipping the tournament. He starts his new year in Abu Dhabi in two weeks. … Americans have won the Tournament of Champions the last 11 times. That followed a streak of nine years of international winners. … Xander Schauffele’s last official PGA Tour victory was at Kapalua in 2019. He qualified this year by winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. … All but four players in the field already have qualified for the Masters. The exceptions are Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Branden Grace and Matt Jones. … Dustin Johnson is not eligible for the winners-only event for just the second time in his career.

Next week: Sony Open.

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jin Young Ko won the CME Group Tour Championship.

Next tournament: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on Jan. 20-23.

Race to CME Globe winner: Jin Young Ko.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Thriston Lawrence won the Joburg Open.

Next tournament: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Jan. 20-23.

DP World Tour leader: Thriston Lawrence.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Phil Mickelson won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Next tournament: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai on Jan. 20-22.

Charles Schwab Cup winner: Bernhard Langer.

