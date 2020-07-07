PGA TOUR

WORKDAY CHARITY OPEN

Site: Dublin, Ohio.

Course: Muirfield Village GC. Yardage: 7,456. Par: 72.

Purse: $6.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.11 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: New tournament.

FedEx Cup leader: Webb Simpson.

Last week: Bryson DeChambeau won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Notes: This is the first of back-to-back weeks at Muirfield Village, the first time the PGA Tour has used the same course in consecutive weeks since 1957. … The Workday Charity Open is a one-time event that replaces the John Deere Classic for this year. The Deere opted to cancel the 2020 tournament. … Patrick Cantlay is in the field as the defending champion on the golf course but not the tournament. Cantlay is among those expected to play next week. … There will be no spectators allowed for the Workday Charity Open or the Memorial. … Jon Rahm is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 2. Five of the top 10 are playing, including Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. … Tiger Woods, a five-time winner at Muirfield Village, is not playing. … Chase Koepka, a Monday qualifier at the Travelers Championship who chose to withdraw after being in close contact with a caddie who tested positive for the coronavirus, was added to the field. … Other Memorial winners in the field include Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Dufner, Matt Kuchar, Vijay Singh and Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker.

Next week: Memorial.

Online: www.pgatour.com

EUROPEAN TOUR

AUSTRIAN OPEN

Site: Atzenbrugg, Austria.

Course: Diamond CC. Yardage: 7,458. Par: 72.

Purse: 500,000 euros. Winner’s share: 83,333 euros.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Mikko Korhonen in 2018.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last tournament: Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters on March 8.

Notes: This is the first European Tour event since the Qatar Masters before COVID-19 forced golf to shut down. The first two events are in Austria and are dual-ranking events for the European Tour and Challenge Tour. … Joost Luiten at No. 102 is the highest-ranked player in the field. … The first European Tour-only event is still two weeks away at the British Masters in England. … The Austrian Open was not on the European Tour schedule last year. Mikko Korhonen won in 2018. … The Austrian Open dates to 1990 and was won the inaugural year by Bernhard Langer. … The tournament was part of the Challenge Tour from 1997 to 2005. … Bernd Wiesberger and Markus Brier are the only Austrians to win their national open. Brier was a three-time winner.

Next week: Euram Bank Open.

Online: www.europeantour.com

KORN FERRY TOUR

TPC SAN ANTONIO CHALLENGE AT THE CANYONS

Site: San Antonio.

Course: TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons). Yardage: 7,106. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Mito Pereira.

Last week: Will Zalatoris won TPC Colorado Championship.

Next week: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

Online: www.lpga.com

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

OTHER TOURS

NBC Sports: American Century Championship, Edgewood Tahoe GC, Lake Tahoe, Nev. Defending champion: Tony Romo. Television: Friday, 5-8 p.m. (NBC Sports Network); Saturday-Sunday 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Korean LPGA: IS Dongseo Busan Open, Stone Gate GC, Busan, South Korea. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.klpga.co.kr