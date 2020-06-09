PGA TOUR

CHARLES SCHWAB CHALLENGE

Site: Fort Worth, Texas.

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday, noon to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live); Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel-PGA Tour Live), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Kevin Na.

FedEx Cup leader: Sungjae Im.

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won the Arnold Palmer Invitational on March 8.

Notes: The PGA Tour returns after 90 days from the COVID-19 pandemic. … The PGA Tour will not have spectators for five weeks upon resuming its schedule. … Every player, caddie and essential personnel will be tested upon arrival and have their temperatures taken daily. … Colonial originally was scheduled for May 21-24. The last time Colonial hosted a PGA Tour-sanctioned event in June was the 1941 U.S. Open. … The top five in the world ranking have entered the tournament, along with seven of the top 10. … Tiger Woods decided not to play. His lone appearance at Colonial was in 1997 when he was going for a third straight victory, shot 72 on Sunday and finished three shots behind. … Of the top 50 in the world, the only Americans not playing at Colonial are Woods, Patrick Cantlay and Brandt Snedeker. … Among the PGA Tour Champions players in the field are past champions Olin Brown and Steve Stricker, Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron, … The last PGA Tour round was March 12 at The Players Championship. Hideki Matsuyama led after a 63. Matsuyama is not expected to play until next week.

Next week: RBC Heritage Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

KORN FERRY CHALLENGE

Site: Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Course: TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley Course). Yardage: 6,847. Par: 70.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: New tournament.

Points leader: Mito Pereira.

Last tournament: David Kocher won the El Bosque Mexico Championship on March 1.

Notes: The developmental tour returns with two new tournaments that will be played only this year, both in northeast Florida. … Dye’s Valley Course is adjacent to the Stadium Course and was designed by Pete Dye. It previously hosted the Web.com Tour Championship. … The Korn Ferry Tour is now a two-year rolling season because of the tournaments lost to the pandemic. There will be no Q-school this year, and no one will lose their cards. … Among those in the field are Sean O’Hair, James Hahn, Mike Weir and Robert Allenby.

Next week: The King & Bear Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

Next tournament: Marathon Classic on July 23.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

Online: www.lpga.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters on March 8.

Next tournament: British Masters on July 22.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: www.europeantour.com

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: www.pgatour.com/champions

___

OTHER TOURS

Korean LPGA: S-Oil Championship, Elysian Jeju GC, Jeju Island, South Korea. Defending champion: Hiejin Choi. Online: www.klpga.co.kr