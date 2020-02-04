PGA TOUR

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Site: Pebble Beach, Calif.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yards: 6,816. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yards: 7,035. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC (Yards: 6,958. Par: 71).

Purse: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1,404,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Phil Mickelson.

FedEx Cup leader: Justin Thomas.

Last week: Webb Simpson won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Notes: Phil Mickelson is playing for the 24th time, having missed only one year (2015) dating to 1994. Mickelson tied for third in Saudi Arabia last week, his first top 10 since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year. … Dustin Johnson, who has won twice at Pebble Beach, also played last week in Saudi Arabia. He was runner-up. … The field features only two players from the top 10 in the world, Johnson (No. 5) and Patrick Cantlay (No. 7). … Among the quarterbacks playing are Peyton and Eli Manning, Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. … Graeme McDowell is playing Pebble after a victory last week at the Saudi International, which moved him into the top 50 in the world. … David Duval is playing. He has gone 17 straight events without making the cut dating to the 2015 British Open at St. Andrews. … Among the exemptions is Kurt Kitayama, the American who won twice on the European Tour last year.

Next week: Genesis Invitational.

Online: www.pgatour.com

___

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA VIC OPEN

Site: Geelong, Australia.

Course: 13th Beach GC. Yards: 6,625. Par: 73.

Purse: $1.1 million. Winner’s share: $165,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Celine Boutier.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nasa Hataoka.

Last tournament: Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio.

Notes: The tournament is held at the same time on the same course with equal prize money as the men, whose tournament is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and the PGA Tour of Australasia. The LPGA event is sanctioned with Australian Ladies Professional Golf and the Ladies European Tour. … Groupings alternate between men and women. … Each field has 144 players, with a 36-hole cut to 60 and to 35 after 54 holes. … The field includes Inbee Park and Karrie Webb, along with Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green of Australia. … Major champions So Yeon Ryu and Jeongeun Lee6 are in the field, along with Maria Fassi of Mexico. … This starts the first of three international stretches for the LPGA Tour. It makes another stop in Australia next week, followed by Thailand and Singapore.

Advertising

Next week: ISPS HANDA Women’s Australian Open.

Online: www.lpga.com and www.ladieseuropeantour.com

___

EUROPEAN TOUR AND PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA

ISPS HANDA VIC OPEN

Site: Geelong, Australia.

Course: 13th Beach GC. Yards: 6,807. Par: 72.

Purse: $1.1 million. Winner’s share: $165,000.

Television: Wednesday-Thursday, 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 9:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: David Law.

Race to Dubai leader: Lee Westwood.

Last week: Graeme McDowell won the Saudi International.

Notes: The tournament is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour of Australasia and is held at the same time with equal prize money as the women competing on the LPGA Tour, Ladies European Tour and Australian Ladies Professional Golf. … Former U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy is playing on a sponsor invitation. … Dubai Desert Classic winner Lucas Herbert and Presidents Cup player Haotong Li are playing. … Eight past champions are in the field, including Richard Green, Matthew Griffin and Gareth Paddison. … Law won last year with an eagle on the final hole for a one-shot victory over Wade Ormsby and Brad Kennedy. The European Tour takes off next week before the World Golf Championship in Mexico City.

Next tournament: WGC-Mexico Championship on Feb. 20-23.

Online: www.europeantour.com and www.pgatour.au.org

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

COUNTRY CLUB DE BOGOTA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Bogota, Colombia.

Course: Country Club de Bogota. Yards: 7,237. Par: 71.

Purse: $700,000. Winner’s share: $126,000.

Television: None.

Defending champion: Mark Anderson.

Points leader: Davis Riley.

Last week: Davis Riley won the Panama Championship.

Next week: LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Online: www.pgatour.com/kornferry

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: Brett Quigley won the Morocco

Next week: Chubb Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader:

Online: www.pgatour.comchampions

___

OTHER TOURS

Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour: RAM Cape Town Open, Royal GC, Cape Town, South Africa. Defending champion: Benjamin Follett-Smith. Online: www.sunshinetour.com and www.europeantour.com/challengetour