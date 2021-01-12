Klete Keller, a five-time Olympic medalist and former teammate of Michael Phelps, was among the throng of President Donald Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, according to video footage posted online.

Keller, a decorated swimmer who represented the United States at the Summer Olympics in 2000, ’04 and ’08, is seen towering over other Trump supports inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, wearing a Team USA jacket. The video was taken by Townhall reporter Julio Rosas, and Keller’s participation was first reported Monday by SwimSwam, a popular swimming website.

Keller, 38, has made no public comments about his presence at the Capitol. He did not return phone messages or emails seeking comment Monday, and his telephone was no longer accepting messages on Tuesday.

Rioter uses a metal barricade to try to break open a Capitol building door. pic.twitter.com/54XJR51g0R — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 6, 2021

Since the video surfaced, many people have alerted the FBI and law enforcement on social media to Keller’s apparent participation in the riot, which resulted in five deaths, including that of a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Standing 6 feet 6 and wearing a familiar Olympic jacket, Keller was easy to identify for many swimmers, coaches and officials who had competed with and against him over the years, two of whom told The Washington Post they recognized the maskless Keller in the footage. In the video, he can be seen in the Rotunda, at one point locked amid a mob of Trump supporters and law enforcement officers pushing against each other.

The jacket Keller was apparently wearing at the Capitol – with “USA” printed across the back and an Olympic patch on the front – does not appear to be one from his Olympic days but rather worn by Team USA members who competed at the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Advertising

“We were not aware of this and cannot confirm its accuracy,” a spokesperson for USA Swimming said in an email. “We respect private individuals’ and groups’ rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week.”

Keller has deleted his social-media accounts, where he reportedly espoused pro-Trump views.

He had been apparently working for the commercial real-estate firm Hoff & Leigh in Colorado Springs, Colorado, but his name and biography were removed from the company’s website late Monday. Owners of the brokerage firm did not return messages seeking comment this week.

Keller was a top American swimmer for nearly a decade. He anchored the U.S. 4x-200 freestyle relay at the 2004 Games in Athens, where he memorably beat Australian Ian Thorpe to the wall and won gold for Phelps and American teammates. Keller helped the U.S. team successfully defend that Olympic title four years later in Beijing, and also won two Olympic bronze medals and a silver during his career.

He trained and competed under some of the sport’s most successful coaches, including Dave Salo at USC and later Bob Bowman and Jon Urbanchek at Michigan.