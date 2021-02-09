PGA TOUR

AT&T PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 7,051. Par: 72) and Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 7,041; Par: 72).

Prize money: $7.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.4 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Nick Taylor.

FedEx Cup leader: Xander Schauffele.

Last week: Brooks Koepka won the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Notes: The tournament will not have amateurs for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without amateurs or spectators, it will be played on two courses — Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill. … Dustin Johnson, No. 1 in the world, withdrew from the field. He is coming off a victory in Saudi Arabia and chose to stay home to rest. That leaves Pebble Beach without a player from the top 10 in the world. … This is the weakest field at Pebble Beach since the world ranking began in 1986. … Phil Mickelson and Paul Casey are among those who were playing in Saudi Arabia last week. … Rickie Fowler is playing the tournament for the first time since 2012. Fowler is No. 63 in the world and not yet eligible for the Masters. … John Daly is making a rare start on the PGA Tour, as is David Duval. … Jordan Spieth is coming off his first top 10 since the 2019 PGA Championship. … Will Zalatoris, who earned special temporary membership on the PGA Tour, received a late sponsor exemption. He cracked the top 50 in the world last week. … Kamaiu Johnson, whose first PGA Tour appearance was delayed when he tested positive for the coronavirus at Torrey Pines, was given a sponsor exemption. He is among two Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour members in the field. The other is Kevin Hall, a former Big 10 champion from Ohio State who is deaf. … Matt Gogel is playing on a sponsor exemption. He won the tournament in 2002.

Next week: Genesis Invitational.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Jessica Korda won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

Next tournament: Gainbridge LPGA on Feb. 25-28.

Race to CME Globe leader: Jessica Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Saudi International.

Next tournament: World Golf Championship in Florida on Feb. 25-28.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.

Next tournament: Cologuard Classic on Feb. 26-28.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

PGA Tour of Australasia: Moonah Links PGA Classic, Moonah Links (Open), Fingal, Australia. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://pga.org.au/