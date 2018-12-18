PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Austin Rivers, a day after he was obtained in a trade with the Washington Wizards.
In a deal finalized over the weekend and announced Monday, the Suns acquired Rivers and Kelly Oubre from the Wizards in exchange for Trevor Ariza.
If he clears waivers, Rivers becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Rivers appeared in 29 games for Washington, averaging 7.2 points per game while shooting 39 percent from the field. He averaged 15.1 points per game last season for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What was that, Sebastian Janikowski? Decision not to tackle 49ers returner costly in Seahawks loss | Matt Calkins
- After 'amazing' weekend visit to UW, Huskies await decision from 4-star defensive end Laiatu Latu
- Husky QB signee Dylan Morris set to enroll early, compete with Jacob Eason (again)
- Pac-12 bowl picks: Why Washington holds the key to success for the conference
- Seahawks repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot against the 49ers. But all is not lost ... yet | Larry Stone
Rivers, the 10th overall pick in the draft by New Orleans in 2012, is the son of Clippers coach Doc Rivers.