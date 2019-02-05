NEW YORK (AP) — The Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball tournament will return to Washington in 2022, and then be back in Brooklyn in 2023 and ’24, extending a relationship with Barclays Center that started in 2013.

The A-10 announced the future sites Tuesday. The conference tournament returns to Barclays Center this season from March 13-17, the first of a three-year agreement with the arena. It will be the fifth time the A-10 tournament will be held at the home of the NBA’s Nets and NHL’s Islanders.

The A-10 tournament was played at Barclays from 2013-16, before striking a deal with the arena and the Atlantic Coast Conference to relocate for two years. The Atlantic 10 played in Pittsburgh in 2017 and at Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital in 2018.