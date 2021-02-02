Fifteen months later, it happened again to Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team has another 9-0 loss to get over after Manchester United cleaned up at Old Trafford to tie the biggest margin of victory since the Premier League began in 1992.

There have been two other games finishing by that score line — and Southampton was on the wrong end of one of them, losing 9-0 at home to Leicester in October 2019.

The other also involved United, a 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995.

Southampton contributed to its own downfall by having two players sent off. The first red card came after just 82 seconds when 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz — making his first Premier League start — was dismissed for a thigh-high lunge on United’s Scott McTominay.

By the time Jan Bednarek was sent off for a brushing against an already falling Anthony Martial in the 86th minute, Southampton was trailing 6-0 and hanging on grimly to avoid more humiliation.

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, and further goals by Martial and Dan James meant Southampton’s players revisited a score they thought they had seen the back of.

Advertising

Remarkably, Southampton wasn’t the only team to finish with nine men on Tuesday.

Arsenal also had two players sent off — defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno — in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton.

There were also wins for last-place Sheffield United and Crystal Palace as the Premier League started its third round of games in a week in explosive fashion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80