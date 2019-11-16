COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Admon Gilder and Ryan Woolridge each scored 16 points, and No. 8 Gonzaga routed Texas A&M 79-49 on Friday night.

Filip Petrusev added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Drew Timme had 11 points and four steals, helping the Zags (4-0) to overcome a slow start.

Gonzaga, which was listed as a 6½-point favorite over the Aggies, has won each of its games by at least 30 points.

Gilder also had seven rebounds in his return to Texas A&M. He transferred last summer after the Aggies fired coach Billy Kennedy and hired Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech. Gilder sat out last season after the discovery of a blood clot in his arm.

Gilder said Gonzaga coach Mark Few “talked to me about coming in and being a part of something special, being part of a family that’s been winning year in and year out. I just made the best decision for my family, at the end of the day.”

Gilder made 4 of 11 shots from the field and 5 of 6 free throws.

Advertising

Woolridge was 7 for 10 from the field.

Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (2-1) with 14 points before a crowd of 10,344.

Gonzaga missed 12 of its first 15 shots over the first eight minutes against its Southeastern Conference opponent. But the Zags quickly found their form in their first visit to College Station.

Gonzaga trailed 14-11 with 11:10 left in the first half and then went on a 20-0 run that lasted 8:46.

The Zags shot 49.2% for the game and limited the Aggies to 30.4%. Gonzaga made 36.8% of is three-point shots, compared with 15% (3 of 20) for Texas A&M.

Gonzaga had a 46-29 rebounding advantage.

“There were lessons throughout, in every possible way,” Williams said. “They’re really good and incredibly well-coached, with an elite-level roster in terms of how they want to play.”