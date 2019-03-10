PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid is starting for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday after missing the last eight games with a sore left knee.

Embiid was declared good to go against the Indiana Pacers and was playing for the first time since the All-Star Game. The 24-year-old Embiid is averaging 27.3 points and 13.5 rebounds in 54 games for the Sixers. Embiid and the Sixers have dismissed any connection between his soreness and playing 23 minutes in the All-Star Game.

Embiid underwent physical therapy at the 76ers’ complex while the team was on the road. The Sixers went 4-4 without him and lost two straight headed into the game against the Pacers.

