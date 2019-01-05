PARIS (AP) — Sixth-tier Viry-Chatillon caused the biggest shock in the last 64 of the French Cup by beating top-flight side Angers 1-0 on Saturday.
Mahamadou Sacko scored a 51st-minute winner for the unheralded team which plays in the Regional 1 division.
Angers was a finalist in the competition in 2017, losing to Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the title match after conceding a stoppage-time own-goal.
