PARIS (AP) — Sixth-tier Viry-Chatillon caused the biggest shock in the last 64 of the French Cup by beating top-flight side Angers 1-0 on Saturday.

Mahamadou Sacko scored a 51st-minute winner for the unheralded team which plays in the Regional 1 division.

Angers was a finalist in the competition in 2017, losing to Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the title match after conceding a stoppage-time own-goal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports