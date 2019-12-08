Four AFC teams can secure playoff berths — or even division titles — in Week 14.

If Baltimore wins at Buffalo, the Ravens own the AFC North. They also take the division if Pittsburgh loses as Arizona. A win gives Baltimore a playoff berth at the least.

Should the Bills win that game with Baltimore, they can get a postseason spot if Oakland loses to Tennessee, Houston falls to Denver, and Indianapolis is beaten by Tampa Bay.

The AFC West goes to Kansas City if it wins at New England and the Raiders lose. The Patriots get a playoff berth with a win, or, if they lose to the Chiefs, with defeats for the Texans and Colts, plus a tie between the Titans and Raiders.

The Saints already have won the NFC South. If San Francisco wins at New Orleans, it’s in the playoffs as long as the Rams lose to Seattle in a Sunday night game. A victory for the Seahawks puts them in the postseason.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL