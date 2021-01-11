YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — New year, new contract for 53-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura, one of the world’s oldest professional soccer players.

Miura, who turns 54 on Feb. 26, will enter his 36th season after signing an extension with J-League club Yokohama FC on Monday, the league said.

Nicknamed “King Kazu,” Miura played in only four league games last year and did not score but extended his record as the oldest player in the J-League. He joined Yokohama in 2005.

“Return of the King,” the J-League said in its announcement on Twitter.

The league’s 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27.

Miura in March 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England great Stanley Matthews’ longevity record.

Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career and represented Japan’s national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

