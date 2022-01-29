PARIS (AP) — Fourth-tier Versailles produced a French Cup upset on Saturday when it won 1-0 at second division leader Toulouse to reach the quarterfinals.

The dozens of Versailles fans who traveled south from outside of Paris for 670 kilometers (415 miles) were jubilant at the final whistle, as were the substitutes who rushed off the bench to hug their teammates.

Toulouse had played most of the match with 10 players after forward Steve Mvoue was sent off in the 22nd minute and the visitors eventually took advantage when striker Kapitbafan Djoco knocked in a low cross in the 79th.

Versailles held on during the six minutes of stoppage time and could yet face trophy holder Paris Saint-Germain, which is at home to Nice on Monday. PSG leads the French league with Nice in second place.

Elsewhere Saturday, Nancy, which is bottom of the second division, lost 2-0 at home to second-tier rival Amiens.

Later Saturday, Montpellier faced 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome.

Marseille has not won the trophy since 1989 and lost in four finals since, while four-time finalist Montpellier has won it twice but not since 1990.

Advertising

Also, top-tier Reims was hosting second-tier Bastia with no visiting fans from the Corsican side allowed in the stadium or in the city center, after clashes with police in 2016 led to one Bastia supporter losing sight in his left eye.

In Sunday’s games, six-time winner Saint-Etienne is at fourth-tier Bergerac and Lens hosts Monaco in an all-first division contest.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports