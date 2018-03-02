Kentlake, Kentridge girls will meet again

Senior Aniston Denckla secured the game-winning steal with one second left and No. 10 Kentlake edged No. 14 University 49-48 in a Class 4A state girls consolation game on Thursday at the Tacoma Dome.

Aniston Denckla and Talamaivao-Calderon each had 14 points to lead the Falcons (21-8), while Kiernan Denckla chipped in 13 — 10 in the second half. Aniston also posted a team-high nine rebounds.

Claire Dingus finished with 12 points and 18 rebounds and Ellie Boni added 15 to lead the Titans (18-10).

Kentlake will play Kent­ridge in the fourth/sixth-place game on Saturday at 8 a.m. A win would result in the highest state finish in school history for the Falcons. The Chargers won both matchups against the Falcons in the regular season.

“We’ve been here the last two years and we’ve always gotten knocked out in the second round and the loser-out game,” Aniston Denckla said. “For us to win this game, it was really awesome for us.”

Kentridge 80, Camas 44

A 37-15 second-half performance powered the No. 3 Chargers (25-3) to a win over the No. 8 Papermakers (17-10) in a consolation game.

“It took a little bit to get going, but we talked about it’s not your circumstances, it’s how you respond to it,” Kentridge coach Bob Sandall said. “That second half was really good against a good team that really came to play in Camas. … To come back and play as well as we did against that team felt really good.”

Sophomore post Jordyn Jenkins finished with 23 points and senior guard Tresai McCarver added 12. Courtney Clemmer led the Papermakers with 14.

4A Boys

Enumclaw 45, Curtis 44

Griffin Webb had a go-ahead basket with 1:16 remaining as the No. 7 Hornets (22-6) eliminated the No. 13 Vikings (19-9).

Webb followed his own miss from beyond the arc, collected the offensive rebound and laid it back in to provide the Hornets the one-point lead.

Enumclaw outscored Curtis 12-4 in the fourth quarter and allowed no field goals.

“That’s the reason that we’re here. That’s how we’ve played all year,” Enumclaw coach Terry Johnson said. “We didn’t play like that last night, and we didn’t play that way tonight for the majority of the game. We’re kind of scratching our heads trying to figure out what was missing.”

Kaden Anderson scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Hornets. Jase Paulsen was 4 of 9 from three and scored 17 points to lead the Vikings, while Zack Paulsen added 13. Enumclaw advances to play second-seeded Skyview in the fourth/sixth-place game on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Skyview 64, Kamiak 56

Samaad Hector scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, Alex Schumacher 19 points and the No. 2 Storm (25-5) eliminated the No. 14 Knights (17-10).

Hector scored 12 of his 26 points in a decisive third quarter in which the Storm outscored the Knights 16-9 to break open a 46-37 lead. Kamiak cut the lead to five with 44 seconds to play after Patrick Olson drained a three-pointer, but Schumacher drained a pair of free throws and Kyle Gruhler tacked on another to seal it.

Carson Tuttle led the Knights with 18 points and six assists.

Skyview, which opened in 1997, is making its first state-tournament appearance.

“They believed all along that they could be one of the better teams in state,” Skyview coach Matt Gruhler said. “Sometimes you worry about a team that hasn’t been there and what happens when the bright lights are on them, but our team has done a really good job of doing all the things that have allowed us to be successful for the entire year.”