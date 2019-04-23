SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed offensive lineman Ben Garland to a one-year deal.

The move Tuesday gives the 49ers depth on the line with a player who is familiar with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. Garland played in Atlanta when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in 2015-16.

Garland entered the league as an undrafted free agent with Denver in 2010 and spent his first two years serving his military commitment for the Air Force. He then spent the 2012-13 seasons on the practice squad before playing eight games on the defensive line in 2014.

He signed with Atlanta in 2015 and spent most of the season on the practice squad He played in 46 games the next three years for the Falcons on both the offensive and defensive lines. He played 14 games last year at guard and on special teams.

