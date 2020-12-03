BUFFALO (8-3) vs. SAN FRANCISCO (5-6), at Glendale, Arizona

Monday, 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN

OPENING LINE – Bills by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 6-5; 49ers 5-6

SERIES RECORD – Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING – Bills beat 49ers 45-16 at home, Oct. 16, 2016

LAST WEEK – Bills beat Chargers 27-17; 49ers beat Rams 23-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 5, 49ers No. 17

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (21t), PASS (7).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (25), PASS (18).

49ERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (14), RUSH (16), PASS (12).

49ERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (10), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The game is being played at the Cardinals’ stadium in Arizona after COVID-19 rules prohibited games at San Francisco’s home stadium. … The Niners also practiced the week in Arizona and will spend about three weeks here. … This marks the 13th time in team history the Bills had at least eight wins in the first 11 games. They have done it in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1995-96. … Buffalo had 172 yards rushing last week for the second most in a game this season for the team. … Josh Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards five times this season, one more 300-yard game than the Bills had in the previous seven years combined. The last Buffalo player with more in a season was Drew Bledsoe with seven in 2002. … Ten of Buffalo’s 16 turnovers this season have come in the second half of games. … The Bills have 19 sacks and 10 takeaways in the last five games after having just 11 sacks and seven takeaways in the first six. … San Francisco is 1-4 at Levi’s Stadium this season and 4-2 away from home. So playing in Arizona might not be such a negative. … Niners QB Nick Mullens has thrown for at least 250 yards in nine of 13 career starts. … San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel had 11 catches for 133 yards last week. … The Niners matched a season high with four takeaways last week, including an interception by Richard Sherman in his first game back from a calf injury. … San Francisco DL Kerry Hyder had two sacks last week, giving him a team-high 7 1/2 on the season. … Niners S Jimmie Ward had the first two forced fumbles of his career last week. … K Robbie Gould is coming off his 16th career winning FG, including six with San Francisco. Gould needs three FGs to become the 11th kicker with at least 400 in a career. … Fantasy tip: Bills WR Stefon Diggs had seven catches last week and has at least six in eight straight games. The only player to do that in nine straight games in a season in the past five years was Michael Thomas, who had a 12-game streak for the Saints in 2019.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL