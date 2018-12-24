SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida and receiver Dante Pettis will miss the season finale with injuries.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Breida will be sidelined by an ankle injury and Pettis is out with a knee injury. Both players got hurt Sunday in a loss to the Chicago Bears.
Tight end Garrett Celek remains in the concussion protocol, receiver Marquise Goodwin has a bruised calf and cornerback K’Waun Williams has a knee injury. All three players are day to day leading up to the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Nobody took the Seahawks seriously three months ago. Everybody should now. | Matt Calkins
- Updating Seahawks' playoff picture: One more win of any kind and Seattle is in
- Stock Watch: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks in their 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL