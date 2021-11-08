SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey will miss the rest of the season with a torn quadriceps.

The 2018 first-round pick got hurt during Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the latest injury blow for the 49ers (3-5).

Journeyman Tom Compton stepped in for McGlinchey on Sunday because fifth-round rookie Jaylon Moore had practiced mostly on the left side. Coach Kyle Shanahan said both players are options to take that spot, as well as right guard Daniel Brunskill, who has played tackle in the past.

McGinchey had started 52 of 56 games since being drafted ninth overall in 2018. He was a key part of the team that went to the Super Bowl in 2019 but struggled in pass protection last year.

He had played much better in 2020 but now is on the sideline for the rest of the season, along with other key players like running back Raheem Mostert and cornerback Jason Verrett, who went down with season-ending knee injuries in the opener.

“I thought Mike was doing a hell of a job coming off of last year,” Shanahan said. “We saw some really good things from Mike his first two years. I think he knows and we all know he had a setback in his third season last year, struggled at times. He put in the work in the offseason. I thought he had a much better year getting back to playing more how he did in his second year.”

The Niners picked up McGlinchey’s fifth-year option and he is under contract for about $10.9 million next season.

In other injury news, receiver Mohamed Sanu sprained his knee and will be out for a while, according to Shanahan. Safety Tavon Wilson (foot) may need to go on injured reserve, while cornerback Josh Norman (rib) is limited and Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) is day to day.

Norman didn’t play Sunday after getting a taunting penalty that gave the Cardinals a new set of downs and irked Shanahan. Shanahan said Monday he had only wanted Norman out for a few plays to cool down but the defensive coaches opted to go with Kirkpatrick in the second half.

“Josh has made some mistakes and stuff this year. I also like that he’s got some turnovers and stuff, and I like the way that he plays,” Shanahan said. “But they wanted to roll with Dre and I fully supported that for the second half.”

Shanahan also said the Niners won’t put in a waiver claim for receiver Odell Beckham Jr. because they don’t have the salary cap room to take on the approximate $7 million remaining on his deal for this season. San Francisco could look to sign him if he clears waivers.

