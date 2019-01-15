SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired Kris Kocurek as their defensive line coach.
The team announced Tuesday that Kocurek will replace Jeff Zgonia. Zgonia had the job the previous two seasons.
Kocurek spent last season as the defensive line coach for Miami. He spent the previous nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, serving one year as assistant defensive line coach and the final eight as the main coach at the position.
