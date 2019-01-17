SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have hired Joe Woods as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.
Woods’ addition to coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff on Thursday fills a void created when Jeff Hafley left after serving for three years as defensive backs coach to take a job at Ohio State.
Woods spent the past four seasons with Denver, including 2017-18 as defensive coordinator. He will work with Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh on improving San Francisco’s pass defense that set a record for fewest interceptions in a season with two last year.
Woods worked on the same staff as Shanahan in Tampa Bay from 2004-05. He also served as defensive backs in Minnesota and Oakland before being hired by Denver in 2015.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Chris Petersen again taps into Boise State pipeline for Huskies' new wide receivers coach
- 'A 10 isn't enough': Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine WATCH
- Report: Seahawks to hire former UW trainer Ivan Lewis as head strength coach
- Huskies mailbag: Losing nine starters, can the UW defense reload?
- Reports: Sentencing for Mychal Kendricks pushed back to April
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL