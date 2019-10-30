SAN FRANCISCO (7-0) at ARIZONA (3-4-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox/NFL Network and Amazon Prime Video

OPENING LINE — 49ers by 8.

RECORD VS. SPREAD — 49ers 5-2, Cardinals 5-3

SERIES RECORD — 49ers lead 29-26

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat 49ers 18-15, Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK — 49ers beat Panthers 51-13, Cardinals lost to Saints 31-9

AP PRO32 RANKING — 49ers No. 2 (tie), Cardinals No. 21

49ERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (6), RUSH (2), PASS (24).

49ERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (11), PASS (1).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (14), PASS (19).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (25), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals have eight-game winning streak in series, longest since it started in 1951. … Before that streak, 49ers won 10 of previous 12 meetings from 2009-14. … Niners off to second 7-0 start in franchise history. San Francisco won first 10 games in 1990. … San Francisco’s 51 points last week most for team since scoring 55 vs. Detroit Dec. 19, 1993. … Niners held past four opponents to 100 yards or fewer passing, marking first time any team has done that since 1977 when San Francisco and Atlanta did it. … San Francisco’s Nick Bosa became third rookie last week with three sacks, one INT in game, joining Kevin Williams, Julius Peppers. … RB Tevin Coleman scored four TDs last week, joining Jerry Rice and Billy Kilmer as only 49ers to do that in single game. … San Francisco’s 1,268 yards rushing are most for team through seven games since 1988. … Cardinals trying for fourth win in October. Arizona does not have home game in November. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald has 173 catches, 2,306 yards receiving and 18 TDs in 30 games vs. San Francisco. … Cardinals LBs Chandler Jones and Terrell Suggs have combined for 13½ sacks and eight forced fumbles this season. … Arizona hasn’t committed turnover in four straight games. Cardinals have only four turnovers this year, top mark in NFL. San Francisco has 16 takeaways this season, tied for second in league. … Cardinals’ top two rushers David Johnson (ankle), Chase Edmonds (hamstring) both battling injuries. Arizona traded for Kenyan Drake from Miami on Monday for added RB depth. … Fantasy Tip: Hard to bet against 49ers defense, among NFL’s leaders in most categories. Cardinals managed just three field goals last week in loss to Saints.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL