NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7) at CINCINNATI (2-7-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE – Bengals by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 7-3; Bengals 6-4

SERIES RECORD – Bengals lead 6-4

LAST MEETING – Giants beat Bengals 21-20 on Nov. 14, 2016, at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

LAST WEEK’S RESULT: Giants bye, beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15; Bengals lost to Washington 20-9

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 24, Bengals No. 27

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (30), RUSH (18), PASS (29).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (6), PASS (24).

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (22), PASS (16).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (26), RUSH (29), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The home team has won all 10 games in the series … The Giants need one win to reach 700 in their franchise history. … The Bengals have played fewer games against the Giants than against any other long-established NFL team. … New York’s defense allowed zero third-down conversions in nine tries in the Week 10 win over Philadelphia. … Also in that game, RB Wayne Gallman Jr. had a rushing TD in his fourth consecutive match, the first time a Giants player has done that since 2012. … Giants TE Evan Engram has caught a pass in 39 straight games. … New York K Graham Gano has four field goals of 50-plus yards this season. … Giants G Kevin Zeitler was a first-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2012 and played with the team through the ’16 season. … The Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a knee injury last week in the loss to Washington. Either backup Ryan Finley or practice squad QB Brandon Allen is expected to start. Burrow was having a strong first NFL year. … Bengals RB Giovani Bernard’s status for Sunday questionable after he missed practice with a concussion earlier this week. He’s been filling in for Joe Mixon, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury. … Cincinnati WR A.J. Green has 14 catches for 153 yards in two games against the Giants. … Cincinnati’s Brandon Wilson is second in the NFL in kickoff returns of at least 40 yards (4). … Fantasy tip: Gallman has gained steam as the Giants’ go-to RB since Saquon Barkley was lost to a knee injury in Week 2.

