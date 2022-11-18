NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended three players for violating the sport’s minor league drug program.

The penalties were announced by the commissioner’s office on Friday.

Johan Lopez, an infielder in Tampa Bay’s system, was suspended for 80 games without pay for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Lopez is currently listed on the roster for Class A Bowling Green.

Egory Manuela, a pitcher on the roster for the Dominican Summer League Rays, was suspended for 25 games for an unspecified violation of the program.

Henry Tejada, a pitcher on the Dominican Summer League Orioles, received a 60-game suspension after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.

Each suspension will begin at the start of the player’s 2023 season.

There have been 50 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

