The Women’s Cricket World Cup in February in New Zealand has been postponed for a year.

Also, the men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia that had been pushed from October-November this year to the same time in 2021, was delayed by another year to 2022.

India, which was to host the T20 World Cup in 2021, will stage it as planned with all 16 teams which qualified for the 2020 edition participating in India.

There will be a new qualifying process for the 2022 T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council on Friday.

The Women’s World Cup will be played in February-March 2022.

The qualifying event for the remaining three places will be held in next year.

“There has been no women’s international cricket played since the conclusion of the Women’s T20 World Cup (in March) and due to the varying impact of COVID-19 globally that is likely to remain the situation for a number of the teams,” ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

“Moving the event by 12 months gives all competing teams the chance to play a sufficient level of cricket ahead of both the qualification event and leading into a Cricket World Cup so the integrity of the tournament is maintained.”

