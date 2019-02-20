MADRID (AP) — The 2020 Spanish Vuelta will start with three stages in the Netherlands.
Organizers say the race’s 75th edition will begin with stages in the provinces of Utrecht and North Brabant, with riders going through 34 Dutch municipalities in three days.
More than 400 kilometers (248 miles) of the Grand Tour event will be in Dutch territory before the riders return to Spain.
The 2009 edition of the Vuelta also started in the Netherlands.
The announcement was made Wednesday in the Dutch town of Breda.
This year’s race will have stages going through France and Andorra.
British rider Simon Yates is the defending Spanish Vuelta champion.
