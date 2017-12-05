Ongoing turf project at Chambers Bay forces switch to USGA event.

The United States Golf Association has announced that the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship will be relocated from Chambers Bay in University Place, to Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Ore., to accommodate a turfgrass transition project being worked on at Chambers Bay.

“The USGA is extremely grateful to owner Mike Keiser and Bandon Dunes for agreeing to host the 2019 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball while this work occurs at Chambers Bay,” said John Bodenhamer, the USGA’s senior managing director of championships and governance.

“We also acknowledge the foresight and initiative of everyone at Chambers Bay in undertaking this work.”

The ongoing turfgrass project, which will transition the putting surfaces at Chambers Bay from fescue to Poa annua grass, will provide long-term benefits to the facility.

The course has previously hosted the 2010 U.S. Amateur and 2015 U.S. Open.

Chambers Bay will host the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship from May 22-26. The Home Course in DuPont will serve as the stroke-play co-host for the 2021 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball.

Hockey

• Matt Berlin turned aside 26 shots as the Seattle Thunderbirds earned a 4-1 victory over the Saskatoon Blades in WHL play before 4,003 at ShoWare Center in Kent.

Tyler Carpendale, Sami Moilanen, Dillon Hamaliuk and Blake Bargar scored goals for the T-birds.

Seth Bafaro scored for the Blades in the first period.

Nolan Maier made 31 saves for Saskatoon.

• The Canadian Hockey League announced that Philadelphia Flyers prospect Carter Hart of the Everett Silvertips is the CHL Goaltender of the week after posting a 2-0 record, including a shutout victory, with a goals-against-average of 0.50 and save percentage of .984.

Hart becomes the second two-time winner of the award this season and first recipient in back-to-back weeks after turning aside 62 shots in a pair of victories, extending the Silvertips’ winning streak to five games.

Hart leads the WHL in goals-against average (1.46) and save percentage (.956).

Basketball

• Western Washington junior guard Trey Drechsel has been selected as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association Division II men’s basketball national player of the week after he averaged 26.5 points and 13.5 rebounds to lead the Vikings to a pair of Great Northwest Athletic Conference victories last week.