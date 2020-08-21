COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Bradie Tennell, the 2018 U.S. figure skating champion and an Olympic team bronze medalist, is switching coaches, joining Tom Zakrajsek in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Tennell was previously coached by Denise Myers and Jeremy Allen in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. She will continue to work with choreographer Benoît Richaud.

“I want to thank Denise and Jeremy for standing by me on my skating journey thus far,” Tennell said. “I am looking forward to moving to Colorado Springs and getting to work as I prepare for the 2020-21 season and beyond.”

Tennell won medals at the previous three U.S. Championships, with a silver in 2019 and a bronze this year. Most recently, she earned the bronze medal at the Four Continents international event.