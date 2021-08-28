SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Drivers Beitske Visser and Ayla Agren have been discharged from the hospital following a heavy six-car crash during a W Series race in Belgium.

The crash occurred Friday during a qualifying session on the Spa-Francorchamps track in the Ardennes forest.

All six drivers needed medical checks, with the Dutchwoman Visser and the Norwegian Agren taken to the hospital on Friday evening for further assessments.

“(Visser) is sore but smiling this morning after being discharged from hospital last night when a CT scan and X-ray cleared her of back and leg injuries,” the W Series said Saturday. Agren had already been discharged.

British drivers Sarah Moore and Abbie Eaton, Spain’s Belen Garcia and Fabienne Wohlwend of Liechtenstein were the others involved in the crash at the notorious Eau Rouge section of the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) circuit.

All six are fine, the W Series said Saturday.

The dramatic accident saw two cars bounce off a tire wall and another car flip up in the air and hit the tire wall with its front nose after being clipped by another vehicle just behind.

A fifth car had lighter damage after sliding into the others, while a sixth following just behind them lost control and slid to the right but avoided any contact.

Two years ago, French driver Anthoine Hubert was killed on the same track following a high-speed crash in a Formula Two race as drivers also accelerated uphill to Eau Rouge.

The 22-year-old Hubert, who raced for the British-owned Arden team, died after an estimated 160 mph (257 kph) collision with 20-year-old U.S. driver Juan-Manuel Correa, who sustained serious injuries and was induced into a coma.

Earlier this month, there was a serious crash at the track during the Spa 24 Hours with drivers Jack Aitken and Davide Rigon needing hospital treatment.

The W Series is in its second season.

This year, it is being showcased alongside eight Formula One races.

No female driver has competed in a F1 race since Lella Lombardi in 1976. Susie Wolff was the last woman to take part in an F1 weekend when she drove in a practice session for Williams at the British GP in 2015.

