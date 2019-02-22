DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova came back to edge Hsieh Su-wei 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 Friday and reach the Dubai Championships final.

The second-seeded Kvitova picked up her tour-high 17th victory of 2019. She made it to her third final of the season — she was the runner-up at the Australian Open — and 35th of her career.

Bidding to add a second Dubai title to the one she won in 2013, and a 27th trophy overall, Kvitova will meet two-time defending champion Elina Svitolina or Belinda Bencic in the final.

Hsieh, who is ranked 31st and hits two-handed shots off both sides, was trying to eliminate her fourth top-10 seed of the week. That included wins over Angelique Kerber in the third round and Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.

“She’s very tricky,” Kvitova said about Hsieh, who grabbed five games in a row to take the opening set and go ahead 1-0 in the second.

“I didn’t really play the best in the end of the first set. But I calmed down afterward a little bit,” Kvitova said. “With her, I need to be a little bit patient. … It’s not really that easy to make those winners against her.”

The players traded three breaks to begin the third set before Kvitova held for a 3-1 lead and was on her way.

